JOHNSTON Margaret
(nee Hall) Beloved wife of Willie, mum to Mary-Theresa, Patricia, Margaret and Frances and beloved grandmother to Liam, Aaron, Rebecca, Nathan, Kieran and Mark, great-grandmother to David and Josephine, passed peacefully, on August 13, 2020, surrounded by family and love. Due to the current circumstances the family can't give Margaret the farewell that we would have wished, however anyone who would like to show their respects on Margaret's final journey can socially distance outside Our Lady of Lorretto Church at Newbigging, Musselburgh as she departs to be with our dad at Inveresk Cemetery, on Friday, August 28, at 10.45 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 24, 2020