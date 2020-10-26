|
KELLY Margaret Joan (Daisy)
(nee Walker) (Mayfield, formerly Leith)
Sadly, on October 17, 2020, Daisy, beloved wife of the late William B. Kelly, passed away peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Missed by her daughters Gale and Deborah, her grandchildren Ross and Lynsay and her son-in-law John and the late Stephen.
A small intimate family funeral will be held in line with covid restrictions.
No flowers please. Any donations made to Alzheimer Scotland in her memory are deeply appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 26, 2020