KERR Margaret (East Wemyss, Fife)
Peacefully, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Monday, January 20, 2020, Margaret, aged 83 years. A much loved mother to Raymond. Margaret will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at the Cloister Chapel, Warriston Crematorium, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 4.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Please wear bright colours if you wish to help celebrate Margaret's life.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 27, 2020
