KERR Margaret (Stockbridge)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Northcare Manor, on April 27, 2020, in her 95th year. Margaret, formerly head teacher at St. Christopher's and Lugton Schools and a regular at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral. A well kent face in Stockbridge, small in stature, huge in personality. A good loyal friend to many, an inspiration to even more. Her thirst for travel, art and learning, legendary. Always positive in spirit, a full well lived life. Forever in our hearts. Due to the current circumstances funeral service private. But, raising a glass of vino or champers wouldn't be frowned upon by the heidie.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 1, 2020