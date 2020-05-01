Home

KERR Margaret (Stockbridge)
Peacefully, in the loving care of Northcare Manor, on April 27, 2020, in her 95th year. Margaret, formerly head teacher at St. Christopher's and Lugton Schools and a regular at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral. A well kent face in Stockbridge, small in stature, huge in personality. A good loyal friend to many, an inspiration to even more. Her thirst for travel, art and learning, legendary. Always positive in spirit, a full well lived life. Forever in our hearts. Due to the current circumstances funeral service private. But, raising a glass of vino or champers wouldn't be frowned upon by the heidie.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 1, 2020
