FINN Margaret Labouré (Edinburgh / South Uist)
Peacefully, at The Marie Curie, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Maggie, beloved wife and soul mate of Kevin Finn, much loved daughter of Catherine and the late John MacPhee and a dear sister of the family. Fortified by Rites of the Holy Church, RIP. Funeral Mass at Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Lanark Road West, EH14 5NW, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 7 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Maggie will then be taken home for Interment in South Uist.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020
