LENNON Margaret (nee Ramsay) (Tollcross / Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of 61 years of Jimmy and much loved mum of Lorraine, John, Karen and Gary.
A loving sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, February 19, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020