Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret LENNON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Ramsay) LENNON

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Ramsay) LENNON Notice
LENNON Margaret (nee Ramsay) (Tollcross / Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of 61 years of Jimmy and much loved mum of Lorraine, John, Karen and Gary.
A loving sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, February 19, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -