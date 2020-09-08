Home

Margaret LYNCH

Margaret LYNCH Notice
LYNCH Margaret Munro (nee Inglis) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Jersey Hospice August 31, 2020. Loving wife to the late Peter, much loved mum to Joan, Samuel and Tracy. Devoted nana to Jamie, Rory, Heather, Sam, Stacey and Scot. Extremely proud great-nana to Ivy, Calla and Hamish. Caring mother-in-law to Julie, Bob and Peter and a loyal friend to many. Funeral to be held at Jersey Crematorium. Family flowers only please any donations to your nearest hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 8, 2020
