Margaret Mackay Urquhart KNOWLES

KNOWLES Margaret Mackay Urquhart (Granton)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the wonderful care of the NHS Ferryfield Care Home. Margaret, aged 96 years, will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family in Edinburgh, Norway, Nottingham and Australia. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 10, at 1.30 pm. All welcome. No flowers please, but donations to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 5, 2020
