MacLEAN
Margaret
(nee Tyman) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Erskine Home, on July 8, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan MacLean, much loved mum of Mandy and Lesley, beloved grandmother of Ross, Katy and Hannah and cherished great-grandmother of Carter and Blake.
She will be very much missed and never forgotten.
Private funeral due to current restrictions, but flowers can be sent to Co- operative funeral care, 22 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, Glasgow, G61 3SL, before 12 noon, on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 15, 2020
