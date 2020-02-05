Home

Peacefully, at Benarty View, Kelty, on January 31, 2020, Margaret (nee Morrison), aged 96 years, formerly of Braid Place (Sciennes House Place, Edinburgh.) Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Gordon and Keith, dear mother-in-law of Anne and Irene, loving grandma of Ishbel, Alison and Andrew, also great-grandma of Maria Margaret. Sadly missed, she led a long, active and loving life. Funeral service at St. Margaret's Parish Church, on Wednesday, February 12, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. A refreshment will then be served at Pitbauchlie House Hotel, Aberdour Road, Dunfermline, KY11 4PB for those who can attend before interment in Eastern Cemetery, Edinburgh, EH7 5NB at 2 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 5, 2020
