CADDEN Margaret McLachlan
(nee Shepherd) (Niddrie / Portobello)
Peacefully, at Findlay House, on January 25, 2020, in the presence of her family, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Chick, much loved mum of Arlene and Donelle, dear mother-in-law of Jim and Alan, adored grandma to Kimberley, Leona and Michel, Samantha and Chris and Holly. Funeral to Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, February 5, at 1 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 30, 2020