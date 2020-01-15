Home

O'BRIEN Margaret (nee Kelly) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on December 24, 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Margaret, darling wife of Dominic, adored and loving mum of Kenneth mother in-law of Jayne, cherished and beloved gran of Andrew, Laura and Kirsty, a much loved elder sister of John, Leonard and James. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Gabriel's RC Church, Prestonpans, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery for approximately 11.15 am. There will be a collection on retiral for Alzheimer's Scotland.
Rest In Peace Margaret.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020
