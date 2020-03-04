|
SMITH
Margaret (née Patterson)
(Edinburgh / Aberdeen)
Peacefully, in the friendship and devoted care of the staff at Cunningham House, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Margaret, much loved and greatly missed by husband Norman, dear sister of Dorothy and sister-in-law to David, Ian and Gail and Derek. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, March 16, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of Cunningham House.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2020