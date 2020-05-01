Home

THORBURN Margaret (Joppa / Maybury)
Peacefully, in the care of Thorburn Manor, on April 25, 2020. Greta, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, loving mum of Linda and Jim, mother-in-law to Ian and Sue, proud gran to Mathew, Leanne, Gavin and Danny, great-gran to Aaron, Josh and Ben. A private cremation service will be held which will be webcast, for details please contact Scotmid on Tel: 0131 334 7308. Donations can be made directly, in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 1, 2020
