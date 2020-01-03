|
TURTLE Margaret (Daisy) (Edinburgh / Stewartstown)
December 18, 2019, peacefully, at Findlay House, Seafield, Edinburgh. Late of Edinburgh, born Stewartstown, Tyrone, N Ireland. Much loved sister of the late David, Samuel and Robert, sister-in-law of Anna and Florence and the late Maureen. Dear aunt to her nephews and nieces and fondly remembered friend to many throughout her nursing career and life of many years in Edinburgh. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, Edinburgh, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Findlay House will be received at the end of the service. At Margaret's request, interment of ashes will take place in Stewartstown, Northern Ireland at a later date.
A Limb has fallen from our family tree,
That says "Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times, the laughter, the song,
The good life I lived when I was strong".
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020