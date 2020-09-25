Home

WALKER Margaret Lillias
(nee Swan) (Saughton Mains)
Very peacefully and surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of Blenham House Care Home, on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Margaret, beloved wife of Norrie, much loved mum of Douglas, Ann and Catherine, mother-in-law of Lila, John and Tony, sister to Tom, Liz and the late Jim and Ann, adored gran, great-gran, sister-in-law and auntie. Please note funeral will unfortunately be private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only, please.
Never forgotten, always missed,
Forever loved xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 25, 2020
