WALLS
Margaret (nee Aitken)
(Telford)
Peacefully, at the Victoria Manor Care Home, on Saturday, December 21,
2019. Margaret, aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late Larry, loving
mother of Larry, Kathleen, Margaret, Frank and Andrew and much loved
mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, January 7, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019