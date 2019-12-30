Home

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
13:00
Warriston Crematorium
Lorimer Chapel
WALLS Margaret (nee Aitken) (Telford) Peacefully, at the Victoria Manor Care Home, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Margaret, aged 89 years, beloved wife of the late Larry, loving mother of Larry, Kathleen, Margaret, Frank and Andrew and much loved mother-in-law, gran, great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, January 7, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019
