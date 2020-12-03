|
WATTS Margaret Rose
(nee Fallon) (Craigentinny / Livingston)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at
St John's Hospital, on Monday, November 23, 2020, Margaret, much loved mum to Nicky and Stephen, gran to Tiegan, Erin, Stephanie, Lauren, Christopher and Dionne, sister to James and aunty to Louisa and Lyndsay. Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary's RC Church, Bathgate, on Wednesday, December 9, at 10 am, interment thereafter in Boghead Cemetery, Bathgate, at 11 am.
Due to current restrictions, the funeral Mass will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 3, 2020