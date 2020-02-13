Home

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
15:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Peacefully, in the care of Clovenstone House, on Monday, February 3, 2020, aged 99 years and 9 months. Margaret, beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Margaret, mother-in-law of Andrew, nana of Scott and his wife Susan, Jackie and her partner Mike and great-nana to Greg and Mark. Auntie to the family.
A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, February 18, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 13, 2020
