WILSON Margaret (Edinburgh / Dunoon)
Peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, Margaret, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Martin, much loved mum to Martin, John and Julie, mother-in-law to Margaret, Nicki and Andrew and cherished granny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service to remain private at family's request owing to current national health risks. A memorial service will be announced on cessation of gathering and travel restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020