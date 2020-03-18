Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret WILSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret WILSON Notice
WILSON Margaret (Edinburgh / Dunoon) Peacefully, at home, with her family by her side, Margaret, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Martin, much loved mum to Martin, John and Julie, mother-in-law to Margaret, Nicki and Andrew and cherished granny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service to remain private at family's request owing to current national health risks. A memorial service will be announced on cessation of gathering and travel restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -