ABRAHAMS Marguerite "Joyce" (Clermiston)
It is with great sadness, that our much loved mum passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, after a short illness on Friday, August 28, 2020. Loving mum to Jim, Caroline and Tracey, mother-in-law to Margaret, Dode and Tom, nannie to Jill, Grant, Lee, Mandy, Megan and Mhairi.
Great-granny to Leo, Billy, Harry and Ivy and dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 7, 2020