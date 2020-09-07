Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite ABRAHAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite ABRAHAMS

Notice Condolences

Marguerite ABRAHAMS Notice
ABRAHAMS Marguerite "Joyce" (Clermiston)
It is with great sadness, that our much loved mum passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, after a short illness on Friday, August 28, 2020. Loving mum to Jim, Caroline and Tracey, mother-in-law to Margaret, Dode and Tom, nannie to Jill, Grant, Lee, Mandy, Megan and Mhairi.
Great-granny to Leo, Billy, Harry and Ivy and dear friend to many. Due to current restrictions, the funeral will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -