SHERIFF Marie Stuart (nee Rose) (Northfield) Peacefully, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Lorimer House. Marie, beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Stuart and the late Fraser, mother-in-law of Lynn and auntie of Diane. A service will be held at Oakvale Funeral Home, 106 Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh, EH9 1BD, on Tuesday, January 28, at 11 am, followed by an interment at Piershill Cemetery, at approximately 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020
