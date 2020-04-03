Home

Marilyn Margaret ALLAN

ALLAN Marilyn Margaret (Mayfield, Dalkeith)
Passed away peacefully, with her daughter Kirsty by her side at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on March 28, 2020, aged 67 years. Beloved mother to Craig, Jackie and Kirsty, a devoted sister to Thomas, Margaret and Jimmy, cherished partner of Charles, along with being a proud grandmother to Connor and Tyler.
A nurse at Liberton Hospital for over
35 years, Marilyn was a loved and respected woman by friends, family and work colleagues, whose humour and passion for life will be celebrated in a memorial service at a later date.
A private cremation is being held for family members.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 3, 2020
