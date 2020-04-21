Home

INGRAM Marion (nee Clark) (Gorebridge / Penicuik)
Marion Ingram sadly, passed away, on April 4, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Charlie and devoted mother of Graham. She was also the doting grandmother of Fraser. She will be remembered by many in Penicuik as working at the newsagents in McKays. In later life she returned to her childhood home of Gorebridge where she met Joe with who she shared many new adventures. The funeral is private due to the current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 21, 2020
