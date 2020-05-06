|
|
|
WRIGHT Marion (nee Davidson) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on April 28, 2020, at St Columba's Hospice. Marion, beloved wife of William, much loved sister of the late Billy. Loving Mum to Karen and Julie, mother-in-law to Sean and Daniel. Devoted gran to Emma and Sophie, cherished auntie, cousin and a good loyal friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to current restrictions, the funeral is private. A celebration of Marion's life will be held in Edinburgh at a future date. Donations directly to Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund (national charity) are greatly appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 6, 2020