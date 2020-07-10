|
|
|
NICOLSON Alice Avril (Livingston)
Would like to thank family and friends for their kindness, expressions of sympathy and cards following the recent loss of Avril, a wonderful wife, mother, granny and sister. Thank you to generous neighbours who raised funds for Marie Curie and provided a send off to the cortège. Special thanks to all doctors, nurses and staff at St John's Hospital MAU ward for their extraordinary care and compassion. Also to Phillip Bryan of Scotmid funerals and Frank McGarry, Civil Celebrant, who conducted a wonderfully comforting service.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 10, 2020