FRANCIS Marleen (McAllan) (Musselburgh / Haddington / Macmerry)
Suddenly, after a long illness, at the Western General, on December 22, 2019, Marleen, adored wife and best friend of John, loving mother of Debra and Alan, loved mother-in-law of Mark and Shell, cherished gran to Harvey, Brodie and Ben, special aunt to Iain and Carol. Funeral service to be held at Congregational Church, Musselburgh, on Monday, January 6, at 11 am, interment thereafter at Inveresk Cemetery, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Please wear colours. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019
