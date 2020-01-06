|
|
|
PILLEY Martha (nee Fair) (Leith / Stenhouse)
Peacefully, at home, on Christmas Day, Martha (Mrs P), 95 years old, adored wife of the late John, much loved mum of Elaine and the late Rob, granny to Gail, Sinead and the late Suzanne and a very much loved great-granny and wee-granny. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please and at Martha's request, please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020