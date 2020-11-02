|
THOMPSON Martha (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on October 27, 2020, after a short illness, at the age of 96 years. Much loved auntie Mattie to Elizabeth, Jean, Andrew, Lucy and Jonathan and to the extended family down the generations. Fondly remembered by her many friends in Penicuik, at the North Kirk, at the Broomhill Day Centre and at the Sacred Heart Monday Club. It is regretted that, due to current regulations restricting numbers, the funeral service will be held in private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 2, 2020