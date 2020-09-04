|
|
|
O'NEILL Martin John
Lord O'Neill of Clackmannan (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Western General Hospital. Dearly beloved and loving husband of Elaine, proud dad of wonderful sons, Michael and Peter, adoring grandad of Annabel, Lucy and Alexander, dear father-in-law to Jennifer and Jayne, brother-in-law, cousin and a friend to many. He was a Labour MP from 1979 to 2005, representing Clackmannan and East Stirlingshire, Clackmannan County and Ochil, before entering the House of Lords in 2005. Martin was a Director of Hibernian FC from 2005 to 2008. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations to Prostate Cancer UK, if desired. A big man who leaves a huge gap in many lives.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 4, 2020