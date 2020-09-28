|
BLACKWOOD Mary (Mamie)
(nee Chrystal) (Stoneybank / Musselburgh)
Passed away suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Mamie, beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Liz, Jane, James, David, Shirley and the late Margaret, mother-in-law to Alan, Brian, Billy and Andy, much adored granny and great-granny B to all the grandchildren and a loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie to the family. Funeral private due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 28, 2020