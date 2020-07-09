Home

COOK Mary Theresa (East Calder /
Originally Gorebridge)
Suddenly and with great sadness, passed away at home, on June 25, 2020, aged 75 years, Theresa beloved partner of Allan Simpson and much loved mum to Wully, Paulene, John and Maggie, devoted nanny, daughter, sister and mother-in-law to all her family, a great friend to many and will be sorely missed. Due to current restrictions a private Requiem Mass will take place at St Theresa's RC Church, East Calder, then onto Harvieston Cemetery, Midlothian.
RIP my beautiful mum and best friend xxx
Published in Edinburgh News on July 9, 2020
