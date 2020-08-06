|
EATON Mary (Rosewell)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mary Eaton, born in Irlam, Manchester, loving wife of the late James, twin sister of Vincent Mcguire, devoted mother of Wayne, Balinda and Ewgene, grandmother and
great-grandmother. Mary was well loved by family
and friends. James, a soldier in the Black Watch, was her childhood sweetheart. They lived all over the world together before settling in Rosewell. Mary was very open minded and was happy as long as everyone else was happy. She was sociable and a friendly member of the community and was well thought of by the Parish. Most importantly for her pink lipstick! RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 6, 2020