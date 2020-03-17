|
GLANCY Mary (Portobello / Co.Donegal)
Very peacefully, at home, on March 3, 2020, Mary, aged 101, beloved wife of the late Michael, dear mother of Pauline, Michael, Marian, Brian, Peter and Kevin, loving sister of Dinah, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to all the family. Requiem Mass at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Brighton Place, Portobello at 10 am, on Monday, March 23, interment thereafter at Mt Vernon Cemetery, arriving at 11.30 am. Mary will be received into church just prior to Mass. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 17, 2020