HAND Mary (formerly of Ferry Road)
Peacefully, at Drumbrae Care Home, on Friday, April 10, 2020, Mary, aged 86, loving wife of the late Owen and much loved mum of Jacqueline, Owen, Lynn, Veronica and Tricia. Mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister and sister-in-law. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, on Wednesday, April 22. There will be a live stream of the service. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. Sleep peacefully Snowie, we love you xxxxxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 17, 2020