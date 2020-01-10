Home

Mary (May) JOHNSTON

Mary (May) JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON Mary (May) (Mountcastle)
Peacefully, on December 29, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, May, beloved wife of the late Ian and loving mother of Frank, Christine, Alan, Carolyn and Elizabeth. Greatly loved Na-Na to Lisa, Fraser and Rory, beloved sister of Jessie and late brother Peter and all extended family. Funeral service to which all are welcome, will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020
