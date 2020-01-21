Home

Mary (Clement) LINTON

Mary (Clement) LINTON Notice
LINTON Mary (nee Clement) (Newhaven)
After a full and joyous life, Mary, aged 95 years, passed away peacefully, with her family beside her, on January 6, 2020, at the Royal Victoria. Beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved and special mum of Anna and Margaret and a dearly loved, cherished and devoted gran of Michelle. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, January 24, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 21, 2020
