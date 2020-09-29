|
McKEOWN
Mary (May) (neeYoung) (MacMerry)
It is with great sadness that we announce May, peacefully fell asleep on Saturday, September 19, 2020, missed and loved so very much, by her husband Peter, daughter Caroline, son Brian. A doting gran to Diane, Claire, Dionne, Callum and Elliot. Loving great-gran to Alfie, Millie, Kiera, Lexi, Annie, Bobby and Ella. Adored mother-in-law to Robert and Vivienne.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill.
Funeral private, due to current restrictions.
