Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McKEOWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McKEOWN

Notice Condolences

Mary McKEOWN Notice
McKEOWN
Mary (May) (neeYoung) (MacMerry)
It is with great sadness that we announce May, peacefully fell asleep on Saturday, September 19, 2020, missed and loved so very much, by her husband Peter, daughter Caroline, son Brian. A doting gran to Diane, Claire, Dionne, Callum and Elliot. Loving great-gran to Alfie, Millie, Kiera, Lexi, Annie, Bobby and Ella. Adored mother-in-law to Robert and Vivienne.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill.
Funeral private, due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -