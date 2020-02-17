Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00
Our Lady of Loretto Church
Musselburgh
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:15
Inveresk Cemetery
Mary McLEAN Notice
McLEAN
Mary (Musselburgh)
In the tender care of the staff at Abercorn Nursing Home, on February 4, 2020, Mary, beloved daughter of the late Alec and Liza, much loved sister of Tricia (Nicolson) and of the late Bill, respected sister-in-law of Bill, caring and cherished aunt of Beth, Ian, Andrew, Alastair and Kate and dear cousin of the family. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Loretto Church, Musselburgh, at 10 am, on Thursday, February 20. Burial at Inveresk Cemetery, at 11.15 am. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
