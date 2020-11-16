|
NICHOLSON Mary (nee Reynolds) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully passed away, on November 10, 2020, at the Western General Hospital. Devoted daughter to the late Pat and Fanny Reynolds, loving mum to Pat, Irene and Stuart, mother-in-law to Ricky and Craig, loving wee nana to Richard, Pamela, Paul, Craig and Sarah and their partners Steph, Louise and Craig and great-grandmother to Jack, Zander, Finn Robyn and Kerr. Funeral private due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 16, 2020