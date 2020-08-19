|
|
|
REID Mary (Molly)
(nee Maxton) (Bonnyrigg latterly Durham) Molly, aged 81, passed away, peacefully after a short illness, on August 14, 2020. Much loved wife of the late Ralph, dear mother to Mark and the late Michael, grandma to Callum, sister to
Betty and late Billy, cherished aunt and a friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all. Donations may be sent direct to British Heart Foundation.
Due to current circumstances a
private funeral will be held at
Durham Crematorium on
Wednesday, August 26 at 12.30pm.
Raise a glass to Molly and Ralph
at this time.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2020