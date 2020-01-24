|
SANDILANDS Mary (Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Colinton Care Home, on Friday, January 10, 2020, Mary, beloved wife of the late John (Jack), adored mother and gran. Mary will be sadly missed by her family, friends, neighbours and by all who knew her. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. If desired, donations can be given in aid of the British Heart Foundation and/or Alzheimer Scotland, or via link to https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/72166.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 24, 2020