Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SANDILANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary SANDILANDS

Notice Condolences

Mary SANDILANDS Notice
SANDILANDS Mary (Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, at Colinton Care Home, on Friday, January 10, 2020, Mary, beloved wife of the late John (Jack), adored mother and gran. Mary will be sadly missed by her family, friends, neighbours and by all who knew her. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1.30 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. If desired, donations can be given in aid of the British Heart Foundation and/or Alzheimer Scotland, or via link to https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/72166.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -