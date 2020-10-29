|
TODMAN Mary (May) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, on October 23, 2020, aged 86 years. Loving wife of Michael, mother of Ian, Paul, Dorothy, Robert and Andrew. Much loved granny to Raymond, Christine, Douglas, Kay, Ben, Blair, Jamie, Daniel and Tabitha, great-granny to Callum and Marina. Mother-in-law to Yvonne, Willie, Carol and Natalie, dear sister of Rena and Frances. Family funeral at
St Margaret's, Loanhead on Tuesday, November 3. Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations to SCIAF in May's memory would be welcomed
(sciaf.org.uk/donate)
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 29, 2020