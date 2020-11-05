|
TWEEDDALE Mary (May) (Fountainbridge / Morningside)
Peacefully, at Ramsay House, Erskine Home, on October 29, 2020. May, formerly of St Peter's School, beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved mum to Alison and Sandy, mother-in-law to Alan and Catherine, loving nana to Stephen, David, Christina and Sam. Due to current restrictions, a private service is being held but a webcast is available for anyone wishing to attend virtually. Login details are www.obitus.com , Username Dufu1023, Password 360396, Service viewing time, Monday, November 16, 10.55 am - 12.05 pm. Donations can be made in May's name directly to Erskine.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020