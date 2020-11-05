Home

Peacefully, at Ramsay House, Erskine Home, on October 29, 2020. May, formerly of St Peter's School, beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved mum to Alison and Sandy, mother-in-law to Alan and Catherine, loving nana to Stephen, David, Christina and Sam. Due to current restrictions, a private service is being held but a webcast is available for anyone wishing to attend virtually. Login details are www.obitus.com , Username Dufu1023, Password 360396, Service viewing time, Monday, November 16, 10.55 am - 12.05 pm. Donations can be made in May's name directly to Erskine.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020
