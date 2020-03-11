|
WILSON Mary (May) (Magdalene / Redbraes)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen Hospital, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, May, cherished mother of James and Irene, dear mother-in-law to Louise, beloved granny to Ryan and Nikki and a wonderful great-granny to Lynsi and Lucy. May was a courageous fighter until the end. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Milton Surgery for all their help and support. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020