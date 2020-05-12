Home

HENDERSON Maureen (née Igoe) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully at Castlegreen Care Home, on May 6, 2020. Maureen, beloved daughter to the late Luke and Isabella Igoe (née Finn). Cherished mum to Robert, Shaun, Paul and Anne. Much loved sister to Willie, Louie, Barny, Rose, Patsy, Michael, James, Eileen, David, George and Gerard. Adored grandma to Chris, Eve, Malackey, Reilly, Holly, Saul, Rhys, Bryn, Erin and Katie and her four great-grandchildren. Much loved mother-in-law to Jill, Wyn, Lisa, Anji and Caroline. Much loved auntie,
sister-in-law and dear friend to many. Maureen was a dedicated and devout servant and fund raiser on behalf of
St Patrick's RC Church, Cowgate, Edinburgh and St Catherine's Homeless Project at Lauriston Convent. A highly respected foster carer to over sixty children for many years. She gave so much to so many for so long. Will be sorely missed. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 12, 2020
