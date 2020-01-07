Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen (Campbell) THOMSON

Notice Condolences

Maureen (Campbell) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON Maureen (nee Campbell) (Fountainbridge)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, December 24,
2019, Maureen, much loved wife of the late Alan, cherished mum of Susan and Lynne. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made after the service in support of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -