THOMSON Maureen (nee Campbell) (Fountainbridge)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, December 24,
2019, Maureen, much loved wife of the late Alan, cherished mum of Susan and Lynne. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired, can be made after the service in support of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020