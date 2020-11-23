Home

FRAME May (nee Meek) (Fisherrow)
After a long illness, at the East Lothian Community Hospital, on Friday, November 13, 2020. May, beloved wife of James, much loved mum of Jim and Elizabeth, loving grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma, dear sister of Wilma. Funeral will be private due to current restrictions. For those unable to attend but wish to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from May's home address on Thursday, November 26, at 12.30 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020
