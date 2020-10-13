|
FLEMING Michael (Polwarth)
Sadly but peacefully, at home, Michael, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, with his beloved wife Sandra of 62 years and his treasured son and daughter, James and Kathleen, by his side. Much adored and loved grandad to Zara and Oliver. An honourable man with great integrity and a dear friend to many.A man who stood for justice and made a significant difference through his work as the Branch Secretary of the Transport & General Workers Union in Edinburgh. A loving and caring husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and very loyal friend. A family funeral will be held at 10 am,on Tuesday, October 20, at The Sacred Heart Church Lauriston Place, Edinburgh, followed by committal at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 11 am.
Michael will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him dearly. May he rest in peace.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 13, 2020