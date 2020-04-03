Home

Michael (Mike) SANDERS

SANDERS Michael (Mike) (Edinburgh / Buxton in Derbyshire)
Died at home, after a short illness, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, aged 75. Loving husband of Pat, much loved father of twin daughters, Katie and Emma and dear brother to Carol. Private ceremony at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Tuesday, April 14.
A celebration of Mike's life to follow at a later date. Family flowers only and memorial donations can be made in Mike's memory to The UK Sepsis Trust.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 3, 2020
